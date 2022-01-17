Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels 17 routes Monday

It is the first day students are returning to in-person classes since before Christmas and the school bus consortium serving Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island announced 17 routes have been cancelled.

Seven of the routes are cancelled for the week due to driver shortage and include:

L006

L011

L110

L801

L809

L811

L866

The other 10 routes are cancelled for the day, Jan. 17, due to COVID-19:

L012

L030

L103

L655

L823

N305

N406

N431

N459

N467