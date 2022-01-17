iHeartRadio

Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels 17 routes Monday

The Anglophone South School District said some families would not be getting school bus service this year because of physical distancing requirements due to COVID-19.

It is the first day students are returning to in-person classes since before Christmas and the school bus consortium serving Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island announced 17 routes have been cancelled.

Seven of the routes are cancelled for the week due to driver shortage and include:

  • L006
  • L011
  • L110
  • L801
  • L809
  • L811
  • L866

The other 10 routes are cancelled for the day, Jan. 17, due to COVID-19:

  • L012
  • L030
  • L103
  • L655
  • L823
  • N305
  • N406
  • N431
  • N459

N467

