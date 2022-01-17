Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels 17 routes Monday
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
It is the first day students are returning to in-person classes since before Christmas and the school bus consortium serving Sudbury, Espanola and Manitoulin Island announced 17 routes have been cancelled.
Seven of the routes are cancelled for the week due to driver shortage and include:
- L006
- L011
- L110
- L801
- L809
- L811
- L866
The other 10 routes are cancelled for the day, Jan. 17, due to COVID-19:
- L012
- L030
- L103
- L655
- L823
- N305
- N406
- N431
- N459
N467
-
