Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels several school bus routes

Due to poor road conditions following another blanket of snow, Sudbury Student Services Consortium is cancelling school bus service to several areas Thursday morning.

Areas affected include:

Long Lake Road

Tilton Lake Road

Alban

French River

Hagar

Horseshoe Lake

Markstay

Monetville

Nepewassi Lake

Noelville

Paddy Lake

St.Charles

Warren

The cancellation came just before 7 a.m. Jan. 12.