Sudbury Student Services Consortium cancels several school bus routes


Due to poor road conditions following another blanket of snow, Sudbury Student Services Consortium is cancelling school bus service to several areas Thursday morning.

Areas affected include:

  • Long Lake Road
  • Tilton Lake Road
  • Alban
  • French River
  • Hagar
  • Horseshoe Lake
  • Markstay
  • Monetville
  • Nepewassi Lake
  • Noelville
  • Paddy Lake
  • St.Charles
  • Warren

The cancellation came just before 7 a.m. Jan. 12.

12