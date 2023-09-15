Sudbury students call for action on climate change

More than 100 youth in Sudbury rallied for action on climate change Friday.

More than 50 cities across Canada joined the call for change in Global Day of Action. Five schools in Sudbury took part, touching on the elimination of fossil fuels and climate change awareness.

Organized by advocacy group Fridays For Future, the Sudbury division was led by well-known climate change activist Sophia Mathur.

Fridays For Future holds rallies weekly, but this was the biggest turnout.

"Climate change is a big issue now and it's going to affect us more in the future," said Mathur.

"It's going to affect youth especially. We can't vote, we're not able to make the decisions related to this, but we also need to know how it's going to affect us in the future, so it's important that we empower youth and educate them about that."

The rally began at Tom Davies Square, with youth marching to Bell Park, holding signs and chanting.

A few politicians were in attendance, including Sudbury MPP Jamie West and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serre.

"When we talk about climate change, when we talk about the environment, when we talk about the outdoors, when we talk about the lakes and the beauty of northern Ontario, we need to see it through the eyes of the kids," Serre said.

West said showing up to these kind of events to show support is important.

"Young people especially are so interested in climate change," said West.

"So showing up continuously and showing there's leadership locally is just really important."

Grade 12 student Liam McLeish said events like this are an important step in protecting the future.

"This is our future of our own Earth and we all need to take a part in making sure we take care of it and making sure it is a good place for us to live and our future generations to live," McLeish said.

Grade 10 student Victoria Seguin said she’s concerned about the future due to the state of the environment.

'HOPE FOR SOMETHING BIGGER AND BETTER'

"I feel as if there's a lot of things wrong and this is just one of the problems," Seguin said.

"If we start making changes, there might be hope for something bigger and better."

Fridays For Future rallies every Friday except PA days.

Since 2019, Mathur and a group of friends have been a part of a lawsuit against the Ford government, arguing they are not doing enough on climate change.

Mathur said in court, the judge ruled that climate change is real and a threat and that the Ford government's targets were inadequate.

While a victory, she said it's not enough. She said her and her group will be in court on Jan. 15-16 next year to appeal that decision.