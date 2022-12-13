Sudbury students donate hundreds of items to local food bank

Elementary school students in Sudbury delivered hundreds of non-perishable items to the Garson Food Bank on Tuesday.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 8 at École St-Augustin formed a 200-metre human chain to deliver 740 items to the food bank.

It was organized by a leadership club at the school as a friendly competition.

“We thought, with the teachers who lead the club, that the students could form a chain and be part of the process when it comes to delivering it,” said Nicole Theriault, school principal.

“Rather than just loading all the boxes in the truck, because the food bank is right next door, so it works out really well.”

Ellina Zelionka is a Grade 7 student participating in the leadership club. She said she was pleasantly surprised with the number of collected items this year.

“We got a lot of food, pretty much every single person in every class participated,” Zelionka said.

“The boxes were full and everything was falling from the cart because it was full.”

Roxanne Laurin, manager of the Garson Food Bank, said the initiative addresses the increasing need for food banks.

“The need is greater this year, because of COVID, because of rising costs, so yeah, this means more now than it has in the past,” Laurin said.

“We’re grateful. It’s awesome.”

Laurin said food insecurity doesn’t discriminate against anyone.

“Anybody and everybody is affected,” she said.

“It doesn’t matter if you have well enough money, that you’re set. It affects everybody from top to bottom.”

Theriault said that a goal of the initiative was to emphasize the importance of sharing.

“We want to share the importance of sharing and generosity and thinking of others during Christmas time and thinking of people in need,” Theriault said.

Students will continue their efforts to help those in need by caroling around their neighbourhood in the evening. All of the proceeds collected will go to the Garson Food Bank.

Laurin said that, along with non-perishables, personal items are needed this year, like feminine hygiene products, razors, shampoo and conditioner.