Sudbury students learn about Indigenous culture

Elementary students from the Sudbury Catholic District School Board had a glimpse into First Nations culture Tuesday, taking part in a traditional powwow.

Around 1,000 students, teachers and community members gathered at St. Charles College for the sights and sounds of the event.

They also learned that behind the dances and displays are important cultural teachings.

Gracie Masdamin was the lead dancer for the event and led the grand entry.

“I think this is a good experience for other people who haven’t heard of them to come out and to see how it is and how our culture is, an interaction basically,” said Masdamin.

Indigenous support worker Shannon Agowissa said it was wonderful to see so many people coming together.

“We’re here to celebrate the beauty, the vitality that makes us Indigenous,” Agowissa said.

“There’s a lot of heavy, heavy history that has happened to us but does not define us. It’s something we have to teach.”

School board officials said introducing students to Indigenous culture can have a lasting impact.