Sudbury students rally to help sheltered animals

Elementary school and Cambrian College students dropped off donations of handmade blankets Tuesday for sheltered cats and dogs.

Cambrian’s wellness team and a kindergarten class from Larchwood Public School made a number of blankets and toys for dogs and cats at Pet Save, a local rescue shelter.

Students at the college said they team up with the school-aged kids as a way to teach them about empathy.

“We prepped all of the material, and then we worked with the students to help put everything together. But also to read a story, and to make the connection that what they’re doing really matters,” said Cambrian’s Catherine Poulton.

It also reinforced to us the importance of giving back as well.”

“To teach kids at such a young generation about giving and the animals in need, you know, this is our next generation of pet owners. So, the more we can teach them at this age, the better off we will be in the future,” said Pet Save’s Jill Pessot

The Cambrian College wellness team said the kindness movement with the kindergarten class will continue, and other projects are being planned.