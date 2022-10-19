Sudbury students take the classroom outdoors

Elementary students at St. David Catholic School in Sudbury bundled up to enjoy the crisp fall day on Wednesday.

Teachers brought their lesson plans outdoors as part of the national annual initiative called ‘Take Me Outside.’

Each year, thousands of staff and students across North America celebrate the day, recognizing the importance of outdoor learning.

St. David Catholic School takes the initiative a step further and brings students outside at least once a week all year.

“There’s so many benefits to taking our learning outside,” said Lynsie Royer, a teacher at St. David Catholic School.

“Not only are we nestled in nature, but the kids are able to be so much freer. There’s so much space outside as opposed to the classroom.”

Throughout the year, students have learned how to build various structures and learn multiplication using sticks and stones.

Royer said learning outside addresses various academic needs.

“A lot of our kids thrive in academics and some kids thrive outside, so you’re really bridging those two things so that all students are feeling successful,” she said.

On Wednesday, students were placed into teams and handed the mock task of building structures using dead foliage. Each group had to build a house to withstand the elements to keep a teacher’s dog dry from rain.

“The students were working in teams and collaborating and problem-solving,” Royer said.

“Because sometimes they would build a structure and it would fall down, so what does it look like when they’re building those structures? So that we’re using all of these natural manipulatives to build these structures, which is part of STEM, which is science, technology, engineering and math initiatives.”

Royer said bringing kids outside teaches them how to persevere through challenging times, including inclement weather.

She said that she took her students to Kivi Park on Friday because the forecast was calling for clear skies.

“We were in the middle of the bush and there was this downpour of rain, hail started, so it was very challenging,” Royer said.

Despite the weather, she said it was a great learning opportunity.

“We’re showing kids that we can do hard things. That’s my motto. Every kid knows that. That we can do hard things. It can rain, but how are you going to react to that?”