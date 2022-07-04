iHeartRadio

Sudbury stunt driver went 93 km/h over speed limit, police say

Greater Sudbury Police say they arrested a driver Sunday night who was speeding on Lasalle Boulevard at 143 km/h. (Supplied)

Greater Sudbury Police say they arrested a driver Sunday night who was speeding on Lasalle Boulevard at 143 km/h.

That’s 93 km/h faster than the speed limit and the suspect is now charged with stunt driving.

In addition to the stunt driving charge, the suspect's driver's license is suspended for 30 days and the car impounded for 14 days.

