Sudbury suspect charged in connection with fatal Hwy. 144 collision

A 32-year-old from Chelmsford has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in September that killed a 45-year-old woman.

The two-vehicle crash took place Sept. 30 just after 5 p.m. on Highway 144 near Dowling. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was closed in both directions for several hours while emergency responders investigated the scene.

The suspect has been charged with dangerous operation causing death.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 27.

