Sudbury suspect charged with assault, forcible confinement

A 30-year-old man has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement following an incident in Sudbury's Flour Mill on Wednesday, police say.

Sudbury police had King Street closed between Morin and Kehoe avenues for several hours following a firearm complaint made by a concerned citizen.

After more than two hours, two men and a woman exited the multi-unit residence and one of the men was arrested.

"A firearm has not been located at this time," Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email Thursday.

"One individual sustained minor injuries."

He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

None of the charges has been proven in court.