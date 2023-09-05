Sudbury suspect charged with impaired driving causing death

After recovering from critical injuries related to a crash Sudbury’s Skead Road in June, a 53-year-old suspect has been charged with impaired operation causing death.

The accused is charged in connection with a head-on collision June 17 north of Pipeline Road. Police said the suspect’s vehicle crossed the centre line and crashed into another vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived after 3 a.m. and found three people trapped in two vehicles.

“The two individuals in the vehicle that crossed the centre line were extricated from the vehicle by fire services and were transported to hospital by paramedic services,” police said.

“Unfortunately, the driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced deceased on scene. His name will not be released out of respect for the family’s wishes. Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Investigating officers noticed the driver was impaired and placed them uder arrest.

However, their injuries were so severe, they were “released unconditionally due to having sustained critical injuries that required immediate and prolonged medical care.”

The suspect was formally charged Tuesday morning with several offences, including dangerous driving causing death and impaired driving causing death.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in bail court today to answer to the charges.