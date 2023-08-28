Sudbury suspect charged with making ‘countless’ 911 calls to Sault police

A 55-year-old from Sudbury has been charged with making thousands of non-emergency 911 calls to Sault police.

The suspect made the calls from Sudbury between Jan. 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022.

The suspect was arrested by Sudbury police Aug. 25.

“The accused made countless calls to Sault Police from Sudbury for non-emergency purposes, tying up phone lines and preventing 911 communicators from answering legitimate calls and radio transmissions,” Sault police said in a news release Monday.

“911 Communicators reported the accused would often call over 100 times during a 12-hour shift.”

Charges include two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, mischief and harassing communications.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.