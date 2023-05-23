Sudbury suspects charged with drug and weapons offences, one linked to sports bar murder

Greater Sudbury Police have charged two men in what started as a theft investigation that grew to include drug and weapons charges.

Police also believe one of the suspects and the truck they were driving was involved in the April 21 murder at Overtime Bar in the city.

The investigation began in April, when police received two theft complaints involving a Dodge Ram truck. A flatbed trailer and Bobcat mini excavator were stolen from a business on O’Neil Drive West in Garson April 18.

Then on April 25, a generator was stolen from a business on Maley Drive.

“In both situations, it is believed that the same Dodge Ram was used to commit the thefts and remove the pieces of equipment,” police said in a news release Monday.

Police located the truck and around 7:30 pm. May 19, officers pulled it over on Lorne Street.

“The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee, however he was taken into custody,” police said.

“The passenger of the vehicle was released unconditionally.”

A search of the truck uncovered 588 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of fentanyl, 868 grams of methamphetamine, more than 40 methamphetamine tablets, more than 100 morphine tablets and more than 120 hydromophone tablets.

The total value of the drugs seized was more than $205,680. Police also seized a large quantity of cash and a handgun.

The driver, 48, is charged with numerous weapons and drug trafficking offences, as well as charges for driving without a licence and violating release conditions.

He was held in police custody and attended weekend bail court on May 20.

TRUCK CONNECTED TO SUDBURY MURDER

Police soon realized the Dodge Ram was used as the getaway vehicle in the April 21 fatal shooting at Overtime Sports Bar.

Further, they realized the passenger they had initially released was the suspected getaway driver the night of the murder.

He was arrested May 21 and charged with being an accessory to murder, trafficking, weapons offences, obstructing police and theft over $5,000.

He was held in police custody overnight and attended bail court May 22.