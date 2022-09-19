Sudbury Symphony Orchestra to mix science with music

After a hiatus over the last few years, the Sudbury Symphony Orchestra’s (SSO) will again host its Symphony Crawl.

This year’s all-ages event will take place indoors on Oct. 1 at Science North.

The crawl will introduce the 2022-2023 concert season, 'Fired Up!'

"The Sudbury Symphony Orchestra is excited to announce its 2022 Symphony Crawl,” Sally Lesk, a member of the symphony, told CTV News in an email.

Throughout the science centre there will be eight different stops, at which one of the centre’s staff, a bluecoat, will demonstrate the link between science and music with the help of a number of different live music performances by SSO musicians and interactive activities.

The musical experience and opportunity to learn a bit about the science behind sounds will be included with the cost of admission at Science North that Saturday.

For more information on SSO and their upcoming events via their website.