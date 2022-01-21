Sudbury tax centre looking for hundreds of workers
If you're looking for a job, you may be in luck as the tax centre in Sudbury is looking to hire several hundred employees.
The Canadian Revenue Agency is looking to fill anywhere between 300 to 500 full-time positions beginning in February.
For most of the positions currently available, candidates applying are only required to have a high school diploma.
Officials say tax knowledge is not a requirement and successful candidates will receive paid training.
"When we talk about the conditions of employment, we offer full-time day and afternoon shifts with salaries ranging from $21.36 per hour up to $33.52 per hour depending on the position," said Tina Chenier, of the Sudbury taxation centre.
Positions are posted online and officials with the tax centre said they will begin the interview process within the next couple of weeks.
-
'Silenced and punished': WRDSB teacher speaks out about controversial school board meetingA teacher with the Waterloo Region District School Board, who was removed from a virtual board meeting this week after making what the chair called "transphobic" comments, said the experience left her feeling "bullied, slandered and abused."
-
Sault fire officials investigating apartment blazeSault Ste. Marie Fire Services say there were no injuries following an apartment fire in the city Friday morning.
-
YMCA-YWCA announces the Orleans Y building has been soldCoun. Matthew Luloff shared a letter from YMCA-YWCA of the National Capital Region President R.J. Gallagher, announcing the Orléans Y on Centrum Boulevard has been sold.
-
Sask. experience shows COVID-19 restrictions work, expert saysA public health expert says Saskatchewan's own experience shows how public health restrictions can halt the spread of COVID-19.
-
Businesses impacted by lockdowns struggle with mental healthIt's been a tough two years financially for many employees and business owners impacted by lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, but many say it's also been a struggle mentally.
-
Eight-year-old hero saves family from fire that destroys their Ottawa homeA Stittsville family is crediting their eight-year-old son for alerting them to a fire at the home next door, giving them time to escape before the flames spread to their dream home.
-
Close to their hearts: Park project to honour lives taken in Nova Scotia mass shootingTwo families linked by the Nova Scotia mass shooting are now coming together on a project designed to remember and honour their loved ones, transforming where they died into a place of peace for the families and the community.
-
4 people charged after woman beaten in Ponoka, Alta.Four people are facing charges after a group beating south of Edmonton that left a 41-year-old woman with "significant trauma to her face and body."
-
$22 million Victoria Bridge replacement span panned by cycling advocatesAvid cyclist Paula Coutinho takes a full traffic lane when crossing the Victoria Bridge on Ridout connecting Old South to the downtown.