Sudbury tax centre looking for hundreds of workers

If you're looking for a job, you may be in luck as the tax centre in Sudbury is looking to hire several hundred employees.

The Canadian Revenue Agency is looking to fill anywhere between 300 to 500 full-time positions beginning in February.

For most of the positions currently available, candidates applying are only required to have a high school diploma.

Officials say tax knowledge is not a requirement and successful candidates will receive paid training.

"When we talk about the conditions of employment, we offer full-time day and afternoon shifts with salaries ranging from $21.36 per hour up to $33.52 per hour depending on the position," said Tina Chenier, of the Sudbury taxation centre.

Positions are posted online and officials with the tax centre said they will begin the interview process within the next couple of weeks.