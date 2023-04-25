Sudbury teacher alleged to have had sex with student to have hearing next month

A high school teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with one of his female students several years ago will have a disciplinary hearing next month.

Trevor James German is accused of abusing the student sexually and emotionally and of acting in a manner that is considered “disgraceful” and “dishonourable.”

German is accused of abusing the student during the 2017-2018 school year when he was a teacher at the Rainbow District School Board.

He is accused of meeting with her alone at the school, at public parks, giving her his private phone number and exchanging messages.

The more serious allegations include that he drove her in his car, hugged her, put his arms around her and placing her hand in his pants near his genitals.

Things escalated when the school year ended when German is accused of having a sexual relationship with her “on more than one occasion between June and September 2018.”

Between June and December that year, he is also accused of trying to interfere with the board’s investigation into the matter, communicated with the victim and tried to mislead the board while it was looking into what happened.

German will have a disciplinary hearing by the Ontario College of Teachers on May 29 in Toronto.

The full list of allegations can be found here.