Sudbury teacher faces disciplinary hearing related to sex abuse allegations

A teacher with the French language Catholic school board in Sudbury has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing to deal with accusations she had a sexual relationship with several students.

The allegations are set out in a notice from the Ontario College of Teachers. No date has been set for the hearing.

According to the notice of hearing, the teacher faces allegations involving 12 students, dating back to at least 2017 and running until the 2020 school year.

The teacher took part in several extracurricular activities outside of normal school hours. Allegations include she would make a point to kiss or hug certain students, praising the muscles of certain students and feeling their biceps, as well as encouraging them to touch feel her biceps.

Other allegations including exchanging sexually charged text messages, showing her bra strap to students, entering the hotel room of male students during a trip while they were in their boxers to hug them "and tuck them into bed."

She is also accused of rubbing cream on a student's leg for 15 minutes while he lay in bed, inviting a student to "cuddle" under the blanket with her while on a bus trip, rubbing the student's groin in the process.

The complete list of allegations can be found here.

The teacher in the case was suspended in May and is awaiting a date to be set for the disciplinary hearing.