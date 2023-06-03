Sudbury teacher found guilty of sexual misconduct, has licence revoked

A Sudbury teacher accused of having sex with a student has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers.

Trevor James German was found guilty after a May 29 hearing. German will also receive a reprimand and his teaching certificate will be revoked.

The Sudbury courthouse told CTV News that he had five sexual assault charges laid against him in 2018. Four of them were stayed and the fifth was withdrawn.

The last charge was dropped Dec. 8, 2022.

German is accused of abusing the student sexually and emotionally and of acting in a manner that is considered “disgraceful” and “dishonourable.”

German was accused of abusing the student during the 2017-2018 school year when he was a teacher at the Rainbow District School Board.

He was also accused of meeting with her alone at the school, at public parks, giving her his private phone number and exchanging messages.

The more serious allegations include that he drove her in his car, hugged her, put his arms around her and placed her hand in his pants near his genitals.

Things escalated when the school year ended when German was accused of having a sexual relationship with her “on more than one occasion between June and September 2018.”

The full list of allegations can be found here.