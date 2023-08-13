Sudbury team wins world 8-ball pool championships

A group of pool players from Greater Sudbury made history last week by becoming World 8-ball Champions – a first for any Canadian team.

The world championship took place in Las Vegas, Nev., from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9.

Muriel Christopher is captain of the team, which is named ‘Breaking Bad’ – a play on the pool term ‘break’ and the hit TV show.

Christopher told CTV News that there were over 500 hundred teams in their division that they had to beat to take home the title and $10,000 USD grand prize.

She said many of the players they were up against were ranked very high and that the competition was tough.

“So not just Ontario, but Canada as a whole so we're pretty proud, I'd have to say,” said Christopher.

“You don’t realize, it’s so surreal when it happens you're like in the moment – playing the game… I’m just trying to make sure to put the best points forward that can accomplish the goal of winning.”

Christopher said the team plans to defend their title in Las Vegas next year.

More information on Breaking Bad's victory can be found on the American Poolplayer Association's website.