Sudbury teen attacked with bear spray outside of Walmart

Greater Sudbury Police are searching for a suspect after a teen was attacked with bear spray Tuesday at the New Sudbury Centre.

Police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said officers responded around 3:10 p.m. to a disturbance at the entrance to Walmart.

“Information provided was that an individual had bear (sprayed) a youth outside the entrance,” Dunn said.

“The individual fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

The 15-year-old boy who was attacked has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“This is believed to be a targeted incident as it is believed that the individuals involved are known to each other,” Dunn said.

“The investigation into the incident is ongoing.”