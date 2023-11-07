Sudbury teen charged in Skead Road crash that sent 4 to hospital last month

A 16-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged in a single-vehicle crash on Skead Road that sent four teens to hospital, leaving two with serious injuries.

The teen driver has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, stunt driving and speeding at nearly double the limit, Sudbury police say in a news release.

The driver is accused of travelling 152 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Officers were called to the vehicle rollover around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 7.

"The investigation indicated that the vehicle was travelling west on Skead Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle left the road. The vehicle rolled several times, causing injuries to the occupants," police said.

"The investigation included the reconstruction of the collision and the execution of multiple search warrants to gather evidence."

Four of the five youths inside the vehicle were taken to hospital.

One of the two teens who was critically injured was Grade 10 student Isabella Vasquez.

She was airlifted to SickKids hospital in Toronto and has undergone spinal surgery.

An online fundraiser to help Vasquez's family has raised more than $32,000 with 369 donations.

Another boy in the vehicle broke both of his femurs in the crash and had surgery at Health Sciences North.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 18.