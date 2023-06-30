Sudbury teen charged with stunt driving this week

An 18-year-old driver from Sudbury is going to be spending the long weekend without their vehicle and almost half the summer without their licence after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) made a traffic stop Tuesday on Highway 69.

“Members from Nippising West OPP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 69, Sudbury, with a vehicle travelling 155 km/h in a posted speed limit of 90 km/h,” police said, in a Facebook post Friday.

“An 18-year-old person from Sudbury was charged with stunt driving.”

The driver received a 30-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

“Slow down and drive safe,” the OPP said.

