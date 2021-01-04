A 19-year-old Sudbury man who made a threat against a local high school on social media will not be spending any time in jail.

The judge in the case heard that Zachary Pilon posted a kill list on Instagram including the names of 39 students at College Notre Dame and pictures of assault rifles in spring 2019.

The posts sent the school into lockdown. On Monday, Pilon was sentenced to three years probation. He was also ordered to have no contact with people on the kill list and to perform 50 hours of community service.

The sentence was handed down a year after Pilon pleaded guilty to uttering threats.

The Crown attorney in the case said there needs to be a clear message that making jokes about mass shootings will not be tolerated.