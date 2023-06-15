Sudbury teens surrender to police in murder, double-stabbing

Sudbury police say the two teen suspects wanted in the Wednesday morning double stabbing, that resulted in a 17-year-old's death and left another youth with serious injuries, have been arrested.

TWO ARRESTED - The individuals responsible have been arrested and will be going before the courts today. More information to be released later today. ^smy

The pair of teens surrendered to police overnight, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in an update Thursday morning

"A 16-year old, youth has been charged with first-degree murder, attempt murder, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose," police said.

A 17-year-old has been charged with two counts of assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

"Their names cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act," police said.

Both of the accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

"We would like to thank the community for the assistance with this matter. Anyone with information related to the incident, who has not talked to an officer is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171," police said.

"The youth in our community who have been impacted by this incident are reminded that support services are available through Kids Help Phone."

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED

Around 2:50 a.m. June 14, officers were called to the area of Racicot Drive and Falconbridge Road where two people required immediate medical attention for serious, life-threatening injuries after being stabbed, Sudbury police said in a news release.

They were both taken to hospital by paramedics, where a 17-year-old succumbed to their injuries.

The other teen remains in hospital in stable condition.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the youth’s family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes," police said.

The stabbings happened as the result of an altercation between a group of people and those involved fled on foot before officers arrived.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident as the individuals involved are known to each other," police said.

"This is a homicide investigation and detectives from the major crime section of our criminal investigation division with the assistance of patrol operations will be canvassing the area for information and video surveillance footage."

THE SUSPECTS

Sudbury police identified two suspects and launched a massive ground and aerial search Wednesday in a nearby wooded area.

The two suspects are approximately 16 or 17 years old, both from the Sudbury area and described as:

Five-foot-7 inches tall, around 140 pounds, curly brown hair and last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and a baseball hat

Six feet tall, around 145 pounds, shaggy, dirty blonde hair and last seen wearing a brown hat and tan pants

"It's a very unfortunate and preventable situation that occurred, with a loss of life, such a young life," Det. Staff Sgt. Barry Ornella, of the Greater Sudbury Police Service, told CTV News in an interview Wednesday afternoon.

"We have a full commitment to solving this and supporting the victims of this and holding those responsible accountable. And finding answers for the families of what happened and why it happened."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

Falconbridge Road was closed for several hours Wednesday morning and reopened around 7 a.m.

More information to follow on this breaking news story.