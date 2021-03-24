Sudbury temperatures reached new record high Tuesday

Greater Sudbury set a new temperature record Tuesday.

Yesterday's high of 15.6 broke the old record of 14.9, set in 2000. The record low for March 23 is -21.7, set in 1960.

The average high temperature for the day is a chilly 1.6, while the average low temperate is -8.7. The records date back to 1954.

After a balmy start to the week, temperatures in the city have returned closer to normal, with a high of 7 on Thursday and 3 on Friday with rain or snow expected until the weekend.