Sudbury tenants benefit from affordable housing program

As of May 1, new tenants will have a place to call home as Phase 1 is complete of the first of four Reside homes in Sudbury.

The affordable housing and employment program is run by a group called Raising the Roof.

The group acquires vacant properties and renovates them into homes for youth and families at risk of homelessness. They also use the homes to train and employ youth throughout the construction period.

“I’ve previously struggled with alcohol addiction and I’ve set myself back career-wise eight or nine years,” said Josh Stone who is employed with Community Builders.

“This program has given me a chance to not feel judged.”

The first tenants will move into the first four units next month.

“You know, there’s oftentimes just those stigmas and such of individuals that are homeless or experiencing homelessness and therefore this need is just tremendous,” said Jehnna Morin from Sudbury Centre for Transitional Care.

“There’s a main floor unit and a basement unit, three bedroom upstairs and two bedroom downstairs,” said Adrian Dingle from Raising the Roof.

“It’s going to be permanent, affordable housing for a long period of time.”

Work has begun on the next three projects, with construction to be completed this fall.