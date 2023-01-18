Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days

Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.

"I am so frustrated and I am so sad,” said Amanda Cooper, a tenant in the building.

“I have cried. I have been sick, my breathing -- just everything without water. Imagine!"

We talked to a former property manager who agreed to talk to CTV News on the condition of remaining anonymous.

They said they recently left the position due to safety concerns. Plumbers couldn’t access the broken water pipe a day after it happened due to drug paraphernalia and debris.

Tenants were given 24 hours to clean it up, but that has not happened.

A number of service providers said will not access the multi-residential unit due to unsafe work conditions.

Sean Pitre, another tenant, said he is also frustrated and fed up.

"You can't live without water,” Pitre said.

“The toilet is not in operation and there is no water to drink and there is no heat.”

The same former property manager said a paralegal has been retained to negotiate cash for keys. That means the tenants would receive money to find accommodations elsewhere.

The ultimate goal is to create a safer building for the neighbourhood.