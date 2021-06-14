Sudbury Theatre Centre accepting registrations for summer theatre camps

Registration is now open for Sudbury Theatre Centre’s summer theatre camps, open to students ages 8-12.

Each week-long day camp runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enrolment is limited to 12 students per week.

Two options are available: drama camp from July 5-9 and musical theatre camp from July 12-16.

"Camp instructors will lead fun, collaborative activities designed to build imagination, confidence, creative expression and lasting friendships," the STC said in a news release Monday.

"Participants will be exposed to a wide range of games, exercises and experiences that are tailored to any skill level."

The education programs contribute to each student’s emotional, intellectual and social development, the release said.

"Participation also helps to develop their self-confidence and problem-solving skills, and foster creative and critical thinking."

Because of COVID-19, masks must be worn at all times while inside the building. Classes will be held in the STC auditorium to maximize physical distancing. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building and in the washrooms.

Registration discounts apply when booking more than one class, or registering multiple children in the same family.

For more information, including registration forms, click here. You can also email the STC DiBrina Box Office at boxoffice@sudburytheatre.ca or call 705 674 8381 x21.