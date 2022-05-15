Sudbury Theatre Centre handover is not a unanimous choice

Some people in the Sudbury theatre community are not happy with Yes theatre’s move to run operations.

The Sudbury Theatre Centre is handing over the running of its operation to the Yes Theatre team, and that team says it’s not a merger or a takeover, but a collaborative effort.

“This collaboration came to be in December. The theatre centre was examining its mandate and ability to execute the mandate. The STC approached Yes Theatre in the spirit of collaboration, looking for the opportunity to bring our resources together, and to revitalize the theatre industry and the theatre community here in Sudbury,” said Alessandro Costantini, the Yes Theatre and STC artistic director.

Linda Cartier is one of many individuals in the local theatre community who has concerns about the move, and how it was done.

“The concern is, what is the future really? Because that’s not outlined in great detail; and a big concern about the lack of transparency. Obviously, discussions were going on for quite some time, but no information was provided even if you requested it, and there was no consulting or request for feedback,” said Cartier

Cartier said she was caught off guard when all this came about and is concerned about the STC’s future.

“It doesn’t feel comfortable. Is this a merger between two companies, or is this a dissolving of the Sudbury Theatre Centre? Why was nobody else’s opinion important? They are the people who supported it over the years,” said Cartier.

Costantini said there’s already been a lot of discussion about finances and infrastructure and how best to use existing resources to serve the theatre community and fulfil the company’s mandate.

He said no one should ever think he and his team have any goal in mind other than having a successful, flourishing theatre in the city.