Sudbury theatre welcomes all to audition for 2023 season

The Sudbury Theatre Centre and Yes Theatre will be holding auditions all next week.

The group is looking for singers, actors, musicians and non-performers to be involved in six productions in 2023.

Alessandro Costantini, artistic and managing director, said everyone is welcome to audition.

“All types of folks -- young people, old people, everything in between -- for a really exciting and fantastic season in theatre,” Costantini said.

You don’t have to be a singer to get involved.

“Even if you don’t think you’re a singer, there’s a lot of plays we’re doing during the season,” he said.

“We’re doing Shakespeare, so we’re looking for people from all different types of abilities.”

The 2023 lineup includes Jersey Boys, Romeo and Juliet, Forever and Always: The Music of Shania Twain, Matilda, Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

This is the second season since Yes Theatre and the Sudbury Theatre Centre merged. Costantini said 2022 broke records.

“We had 16,000 patrons this past season. Our youth classes are at a record high,” he said.

“We’ve done a lot of renovations to the physical space here at the Sudbury Theatre Centre.”

He said the goal is to equip citizens with the tools needed to succeed.

“So the artists you’ll be working with are professional artists, Canadian renowned artists who come into our community,” Costantini said.

“Folks who live here and who are in leadership and it’s a really great opportunity to sink your teeth into professional material.”

Colton Gobbo began performing with Yes Theatre when he was nine. Since then, he’s worked on multiple film and television projects, including Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia and The Desperate Hour, which was shot in northern Ontario.

Gobbo said Yes/STC has given him numerous networking opportunities and friendships.

“It gives you a chance to grow and develop and kind of dip your toes in a bunch of different aspects of theatre and acting and the arts altogether,” he said.

FILM INDUSTRY THRIVING

Gobbo is back at Yes/STC for a new production. He said the film industry has grown so much in northern Ontario.

“When I first started it was not at all,” he said.

“You had to be in Toronto and southern Ontario to get these opportunities. But now there’s so much going on and so many coming back to take a hold of those opportunities.”

Ruthie Nkut, associate artistic director at Yes/STC, said she began working with the company as an actor in 2013. Knut said it’s the love of the community and the artistry that drew her in.

She said she’s proud to watch Yes/STC’s growth in the last decade.

“It was just a bunch of people who wanted to be here so deeply and so badly and we just came together and did this thing,” she said.

“And now, of course, we’re working professionally and most of us have trained and if we haven’t we’ve been working with the company for years and years and it’s a lot of growth in 10 short years.”

Auditions will be held Jan. 23-27. Callbacks will be held Jan. 29.

More information can be found here.