Sudbury to appoint new integrity commissioner

Greater Sudbury, which has kept its integrity commissioner busy since he took office in 2019, is set to hire a new person for the job effective next month.

A staff report headed to city council June 13 recommends appointing David G. Boghosian, managing partner of Boghosian & Allen LLP, replacing Robert Swayze, whose term ends July 22.

Ahead of that date, city staff issued a request for proposals, looking for interested parties to bid on the contract. While Swayze didn’t bid, three firms submitted proposals: ADR Chambers Inc., Boghosian & Allen LLP and Sage Analytics Inc.

“Mr. Boghosian will provide cost-effectiveness in delivering his services by using his firm’s resources at lower hourly rates where appropriate,” the staff report said.

“In addition, services will be delivered through electronic means wherever possible thus avoiding costs from unnecessary travel.”

He is already the integrity commissioner for the Town of Pelham and the Town of Fort Frances.

“In addition, he has frequently acted in code of conduct investigations and advised on Municipal Conflict of Interest Act matters for municipalities,” the report said.

During his time in the office, Swayze filed reports condemning the actions of city councillors once in 2019 and four times in 2021, when his services cost the city $85,943.19.

More recently, last summer Swayze recommended Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini have his pay suspended for 40 days for disparaging comments he made about city staff.

Council later approved the suspension.