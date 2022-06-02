Sudbury to host three-day Playing for Change in August

Arts, music and golf will all come together for three days Aug. 8-10 in Greater Sudbury in support of the Human League Association and the Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation.

The goal is to raise funds in support of both organizations so that they can continue their mission of supporting vulnerable families in the community.

Organizers launched the initiative at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sudbury on Wednesday, when organizers unveiled details of the first event in the city.

“Over the next eight weeks, the community will be hearing a lot about Playing for Change. What we are doing is making a big difference in the lives of many people,” said Human League Association president Rod LaRocque.

“There is something for everyone in Sudbury. Between the IINTA Art Show at the Science North cavern, the NHL legends golf tournament at Timberwolf, and a great concert featuring local talent with Penny Ford of the Eurodance dance group, Snap."

The art show will feature works from Little Current’s Michael Cywink and Sudbury’s Brian Nori of the Nori Gallery. The works of other Canadian artists will also be included along with celebrity guests.

Day 2 will see NHL legends tee it up with Lively’s Stanley Cup winner Andrew Desjardins among the celebrities. Other notables include Boston’s Gilles Gilbert, Mike Palmateer of the Leafs and Washington’s Dennis Maruk

On the final night of the three-day fundraiser, Greater Sudbury artists Mickey O’Brien, Pop Machine, Jor’Del Downz and Bassline Jack will perform ahead of Snap at the Grace Hartman Amphitheatre.

Snap has been touring worldwide since 2006 with the return of Penny Ford, who has sold more than 16 million records in her career.

Connor LaRocque, CEO of SocialRise Inc, and the man responsible for getting the message out to the community said the event is all about having fun and engaging the community.

“Sponsors are already helping out. The Shop in Lively has donated an ATV as part of a putting challenge for the golf portion. The response to this is great, and we still have eight weeks to go,“ said LaRocque.

“The timing is perfect for this to happen. The concert will provide a live entertainment mix that’s positive and exciting ... This is all about raising the necessary funds for two great charities. It’s going to be fun.”

