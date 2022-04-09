Sudbury to receive $4.5M to address homelessness

A new report to city council in Greater Sudbury says the city will receive $4.5 million from the province to address chronic homelessness.

And unlike previous allotments, this time the province is giving the funding in one lump sum, rather than dividing it up for different programs.

The idea is to let the city decide where the money needs to go, said Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc.

"So we're hopefully going to see less homelessness within the city and for the ones that are chronically homeless, it's going to be to great benefit to them," Leduc said.

Councillors say this will give staff greater flexibility in not only distributing the funding, but to fund capital projects.

"We've closed the gap on the homelessness issue," Leduc said.

"I've never seen so many people get housed so quickly and in such a short time and we're still opening up more space to accommodate more people."

Ward 9 Coun. Deb McIntosh said flexibility will be important to address local challenges.

"Looking into the future, you don't know what's going to happen with regard to the economy and where we have to put our resources and how we need to react quickly," McIntosh said.

"This going to allow us to react quickly to circumstances as they change."

The bulk of the funds will still go to the community homelessness prevention initiative, supporting those most at risk.

"Housing was a big item on the federal budget yesterday and we need supports right across the country - municipally, provincially, federally, we need funding supports because that is the goal to keep a roof over peoples' heads," she said.

McIntosh said seeing any level of government talking about housing is welcome news as far as she's concerned.

Last week, the city closed the encampment at Memorial Park after it revealed it was able to house its last four residents.