Sudbury traffic study gives insights into what time of day, month most collisions occur

According to statistics from a traffic study, the highest number of collisions on roads in Greater Sudbury take place during the month of February on a Friday between 3-6 p.m.

The stats are included in the annual road safety assessment headed to the operations committee May 15.

The study found there were a total of 1,783 collisions on Sudbury roads in 2022. In the last five years, February was the worst month for crashes (1,214 total since 2018), followed by January (1,054) and November (850).

April (522), August (662) and July (679) were the lowest.

In the same five-year period, most collisions happened Fridays (1,662), while Sundays (855) saw the fewest crashes. The hours of 3-6 p.m. saw the most crashes, while 4 a.m. saw the fewest.

A total of 80 per cent of all crashes took place on roads where the speed limit is between 50-60 km/h.

Red light cameras have been installed at six busy intersections, including two on Lasalle Boulevard, two on Paris Street and one each on MR80 at Dominion drive and Regent Street at Loach’s Road.

Between September 2022 and February of this year, Paris at Cedar Street and Lasalle at Montrose Avenue were the locations that saw the most tickets issued for red light violations.

Tickets at Paris and Cedar reached 197 in November, but dropped to 73 in February. At Lasalle and Montrose, 187 tickets were issued in October, but that number dropped to zero in January, rising to 37 in February.

However, the staff report said it’s too early to determine the longer-term impact of the cameras.

“While it is too early to see the effects the red light cameras are having, staff will continue to monitor collisions at these intersections,” the report said.

Read the full report here.