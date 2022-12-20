iHeartRadio

Sudbury transit bus, vehicle collide, no injuries


A Greater Sudbury transit bus collided with a passenger vehicle Tuesday on Frood Road. (Amanda Hicks/CTV news)

A Greater Sudbury transit bus collided with a passenger vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Frood Road.

No one was injured in the collision, which happened around 2 p.m. and briefly closed Frood Road near the Lasalle extension.

The vehicle T-boned the bus, police told CTV News. The area is now clear.

