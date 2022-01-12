Sudbury waste collection delay due to worker shortage
The City of Greater Sudbury says roadside recycling collection has been delayed in parts of New Sudbury on Tuesday due to worker shortage and may affect other neighbourhoods across the city.
Many sectors are experiencing the pinch of staff shortages due to the spread of COVID-19 and the latest is Sudbury's roadside waste collection contractor.
On top of that, Greater Sudbury was under an extreme cold warning with temperatures reaching - 40 C with the wind chill Tuesday.
It is unclear how many homes have been affected and if the delay will cause a ripple effect throughout the rest of the week in other parts of the city.
"If you live in New Sudbury and your items are not collected Tuesday, Jan. 11, please have all items out for collection no later than 7 a.m. the next day," the city said in a Facebook post around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
"Residents who require further assistance can call 311 or live chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca."
Information and notifications are also available through the Greater Sudbruy Waste Wise app.
Roadside waste collection takes place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., a city staff member told CTV News.
