Sudbury weapons call resolved without incident, police say

Early morning weapon’s complaint on Satuday in Greater Sudbury’s west end has been resolved without incident, police say.

“Police responded to a threatening call involving firearms,” said the Greater Sudbury Police Service, in a tweet.

The incident occurred on Whittaker Street at about 6:32 a.m.

“The apt (apartment) was quickly isolated and contained,” said police.

Police said there were no injuries reported in the social media post.

Two male suspects were taken into custody, read the post.

“Detectives are continuing the investigation,” said police.

“There is no further threat to the public.”

A police presence could still be seen on Whittaker Street after 10 a.m. Saturday.

