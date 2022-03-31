Sudbury wedding planner switches gears to help Ukraine

With more than 20 years of experience planning weddings, Sudburian Bill McElree is switching gears: he’s planning a gala to help Ukraine.

"When something like this happens to children, this is a generational thing, when children are devastated they need a lot of help for a really long time," said McElree.

"That’s the other effect, this problem is not going to go away. There will be long-lasting scars."

He said the idea started after he drove past St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church one morning and saw scared people and families gather together in support of their loved ones.

"Every one of those people have loved ones in Ukraine and some of them don’t know what’s happened to those loved ones," McElree said.

"I was angry. When you see all the pictures on TV and the only difference between this and 80 years ago is the pictures are in colour. So I got angry and a friend of mine said ‘you should do a fundraiser.’ So I did."

Within an hour and a couple of phone calls, the Absolute Charity Gala for Ukraine came to life. It’s set for April 9 at Sudbury’s Caruso Club and about half of the tickets have already been sold.

The night will include local bands Flashback, Restored, 21 and Pop Machine. Two local DJs, Ritchie Rich and Alex Reed, will also perform.

"I must admit, there are days where I’m a rabbit in the headlights because this is very different just from an organizational point of view, but I’ve got some amazing people working with me," said McElree.

Aside from the entertainment, the charity gala will also hear from a special guest, 24-year-old Oksana who fled Kyiv.

"The look on her face is not the look a 24-year-old woman should have," said McElree.

"She should be full of hope and excitement, but no, she’s worried. She’s lost everything. She has no idea what’s tomorrow. I want to take some of that look off her face and there are people here that have that look, too."

He said Oksana will also talk about some of the charities that don't get a lot of attention but desperately need help.

"We’re going to make sure the money goes towards where it’s needed," McElree said.

Tickets are $100 a seat, $800 for a table or $1,000 for a corporate table, which includes a charcuterie board made by a local artist.

McElree said there will also be a painting auctioned off that was donated by someone in the community who wanted to help but isn’t able to attend the gala in person.

"We need people to take action. If you are looking for a charity, if you are looking for a place to give where you know you’ll make a difference and the money doesn’t just disappear ... this is it," he said.