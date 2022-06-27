Sudbury welcomes accessible community garden

A fully accessible community garden is now open at Ryan Heights Playground in Sudbury.

Those involved in the project say they have removed a number of barriers to accessibility to ensure anyone with a green thumb can join.

“This was a huge need in the community,” said Kryslyn Mohan, youth program co-lead with Sudbury Shared Harvest.

"After multiple years of vandalism, this space was not only uninviting, it was inaccessible, it was unsafe.”

Mohan said they have installed accessible pathways that have the right width and appropriate turning space.

“We also have raised beds for a diverse number of needs for community residents, such as those who use wheelchairs, those who prefer to garden from a standing position and those with small kids who need beds that are closer to the ground,” she said.

Mohan said there are between 30 and 40 community gardens in Sudbury, but this is only the second one that is completely accessible.

It cost $8,486 and was funded by the federal government

“Community gardens are so important," said Sudbury MP Viviane Lapointe.

"They’re a gathering place. They bring people together and this community garden, the funding went to make it more accessible."

Still to come is accessible seating and a shaded area.