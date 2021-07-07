Sudbury Wolves acquire new head coach

CTV news has learned the Sudbury Wolves have hired Craig Duncanson as their new head coach.

He replaces Cory Stillman who left the team to pursue a coaching position with The Arizona Coyotes of the NHL.

Duncanson was born in Greater Sudbury and went on to play professionally with several teams in the NHL from 1986- 1997. He also coached the Laurentian Voyageurs Men’s hockey team before the program was cancelled.

It’s believed Duncanson has a three-year deal with the Wolves who will return to the ice in September to prepare for the OHL season