Sudbury Wolves associate coach will not return next season
After six years behind the bench of the Sudbury Wolves hockey team, associate coach Darryl Moxam is leaving at the end of this season.
The team made the announcement on the weekend that Moxam, who is also a Sudbury mortgage broker, will not be returning for the 2022-23 season in order to pursue another business opportunity.
He played for the Wolves in the 1995-96 season after being traded by the Oshawa Generals.
Moxam came back to the team as an assistant coach in the 2016-17 season and was promoted to his current position two years later.
"We are a team that has a mission to turn our players into professional gentleman of character and there is no question that throughout his time with the Sudbury Wolves, Darryl has been a role model as a professional gentleman of character," said VP and general manager Rob Papineau.
"We would like to wish him nothing but success with his new opportunity and we look forward to keeping a great relationship with him for many years to come."
CTV News has reached out to Moxam for comment and has not yet received a response.
