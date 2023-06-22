Sudbury Wolves coach gets job in the NHL

There’s going to be a strong Sudbury connection in Nashville this winter: Derek MacKenzie has been named assistant coach of the Nashville Predators.

MacKenzie is joining Andrew Brunette, another Sudburian who is head coach of the team.

“It is a bittersweet day for our hockey club,” Wolves GM Rob Papineau said in a news release Thursday.

“While his stay in Sudbury was brief, he leaves our players and organization in a better place which is something that will help us tremendously this upcoming season with our goal of winning a league championship.”

MacKenzie leaves the Wolves with a coaching record of 23 wins, 20 losses, four overtime losses and three shootout losses.

“As a player, I always tried to compete my hardest and leave the jersey in a better place than it was when I got there,” MacKenzie said in the release.

“As a coach, I try to instill those same qualities and values in our players. I wish Wolves organization nothing but the best and will be keeping a close eye on what I really believe will be an outstanding season.”

MacKenzie is being replaced his dad, Ken MacKenzie, who previously coached the team for four seasons between 1988 and 1992.

“I am very excited to be behind the bench of this team as I really believe in this group of players and their commitment to winning,” Ken MacKenzie said in the release.

Wolves owner Dario Zulich said he appreciates “the impact of our MacKenzie father-son coaching duo.

“Their dedication and leadership have propelled us forward, improving both team spirit and performance,” Zulich said in the release.

“I am both excited and confident that Ken MacKenzie will continue to guide our players and our team towards success, and I believe he will lead us to our goals.”

