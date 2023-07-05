Sudbury Wolves draft a new goalie

The Sudbury Wolves have selected a 19-year-old goaltender from Czechia as the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Jakub Vondraš played 29 regular season games for the Czechia U20 during the 2022-23 season. The 6’4 goalie posted an 18-10 record allowing less than 2.2 goals per game with a 92.9 save percentage. He was also part of the Czechia U20 2021-2022 championship team.

“We are excited to have drafted Jakub Vondraš in today’s draft,” said Wolves vice president and general manager Rob Papineau in a news release Wednesday.

“He is a goalie that we were hoping would be available at our pick. Jakub has a NHL pedigree being drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes last year. He will be attending his second NHL camp this year, and we are excited to bring Jakub to Sudbury.”

Jakub was chosen by the Carolina Hurricanes as the 171st overall pick in the sixth round of last year’s NHL draft.

“Sudbury is a great step for my hockey career,” said Vondraš.

“I believe together we will have a long season, as long as possible. This is great because I have big goals and I believe we can reach it together.”

Wolves officials said the right-handed goalie displays great side-to-side movement, athleticism and intelligence.

“(This is) evident in his quick limbs and ability to track pucks effectively,” the release read.

“He is a very sound, quick, athletic goaltender and he is enthusiastic about joining the Wolves organization,” said Papineau.

Other northern OHL teams also made selections in Wednesday’s import draft, with the Soo Greyhounds selecting Arttu Kärki from Finland with seventh overall pick and the North Bay Battalion selecting Ihnat Pazii with the 55th overall pick.

The Sudbury Wolves open their Training Camp on Aug. 30.

For more information on the Sudbury Wolves, visit their website.