Sudbury Wolves fire head coach

It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.

The team announced in a news release Monday, Head Coach Craig Duncanson has been relieved of his coaching duties and will be temporarily replaced by Assistant General Manager Ken Mackenzie.

No reason was given for his sudden departure and inquiries from CTV News were not immediately returned.

"We would like to thank Craig for his time and effort with the team," Sudbury Wolves Vice President and General Manager Rob Papineau is quoted as saying in a news release.

"He holds a special place in our franchise's history as one of our highest drafted players and also as an alumnus who coached the team. He is a great person and we wish him nothing but success with his future endeavours."

Duncanson, from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively, has been the team's head coach since July 2021.

Last season they were second to last over the Niagara Ice Dogs with 23 wins, 38 losses and three overtime losses.

This season, Sudbury Wolves are currently in last place in the Ontario Hockey League's eastern conference after 11 games, with three wins, seven losses and one overtime loss.

The team is coming off back-to-back weekend losses on the road.

Mackenzie will serve as the interim head coach as the team finalizes its search for Duncanson's replacement.

"Duncanson was drafted by the Wolves in the 1st round of the 1983 OHL Priority Selection, 2nd overall. He played three seasons with the Wolves from 1983 to 1986 before being drafted to the Los Angeles Kings in the 1st round, 9th overall in 1985," the team said.

CTV News has reached out to Duncanson for comment and is awaiting a reply.