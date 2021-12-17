Sudbury Wolves Friday night game cancelled
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
The game between Sudbury Wolves and the Niagara Ice Dogs Friday night is being postponed last minute due to COVID-19 protocols, the Ontario Hockey League said in a tweet.
The game at the Sudbury Community Arena was supposed to start at 7:05 p.m.
It would have been the Wolves' first game back since Nov. 28 after being benched for three weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club.
URGENT: Tonight's Game has been postponed due to #OHL Covid-19 protocols affecting the IceDogs.
Tickets for tonight's game can either be used for the rescheduled game (TBD), or redeem for another game.
Wishing the @OHLIceDogs a speedy recovery!
��: https://t.co/dp3qcsGd56 https://t.co/yR9yXAGbDI
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.