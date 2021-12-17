iHeartRadio

Sudbury Wolves Friday night game cancelled

The Sudbury Wolves are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak, the Ontario Hockey League said Tuesday, forcing the team to suspend activities. (File)

The game between Sudbury Wolves and the Niagara Ice Dogs Friday night is being postponed last minute due to COVID-19 protocols, the Ontario Hockey League said in a tweet.

The game at the Sudbury Community Arena was supposed to start at 7:05 p.m.

It would have been the Wolves' first game back since Nov. 28 after being benched for three weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club.

URGENT: Tonight's Game has been postponed due to #OHL Covid-19 protocols affecting the IceDogs.
Tickets for tonight's game can either be used for the rescheduled game (TBD), or redeem for another game.
Wishing the @OHLIceDogs a speedy recovery!
��: https://t.co/dp3qcsGd56 https://t.co/yR9yXAGbDI

— Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) December 17, 2021 The Ice Dogs' Saturday home game against the North Bay Battalion at the Meridian Centre has also been postponed.
12