Sudbury Wolves Friday night game cancelled

The game between Sudbury Wolves and the Niagara Ice Dogs Friday night is being postponed last minute due to COVID-19 protocols, the Ontario Hockey League said in a tweet.

The game at the Sudbury Community Arena was supposed to start at 7:05 p.m.

It would have been the Wolves' first game back since Nov. 28 after being benched for three weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the club.

URGENT: Tonight's Game has been postponed due to #OHL Covid-19 protocols affecting the IceDogs.

Tickets for tonight's game can either be used for the rescheduled game (TBD), or redeem for another game.

Wishing the @OHLIceDogs a speedy recovery!

��: https://t.co/dp3qcsGd56 https://t.co/yR9yXAGbDI