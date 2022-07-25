Sudbury Wolves hockey looking for a new in-game host

Sudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment is looking for a new in-game host as the team marks its 50th season.

The organization said Monday it is officially accepting applications and auditions as it looks for the newest addition to the team.

The job will include moving around the arena throughout the game handing out giveaways and conducting on-camera interviews with fans.

“We’re looking for a very enthusiastic and energetic person who is welcoming to the crowd and who can really engage with the fans and help make their experience the best it can be,” said Miranda Boivin, with the Sudbury Wolves Sports & Entertainment.

This will be the first time the organization has opened the job up to the public and it plans to have fans help choose who the next host will be.

“We’re going to have a fan voting engagement session on social media which will be tied in with a panel of judges. We’re just trying to make it fun and we want this person to have lots of fun with it and show us their personality,” said Boivin.

“This is someone who they’re going to interact with a bit more so we wanted to get their input, as well."

Chelsea Parent, the in-game host last season, has some advice for those thinking of applying.

“Be yourself, be enthusiastic, come to work every day with a smile on your face and a lot of energy and just get ready to have a lot of fun,” said Parent.

The deadline to apply and send in audition videos is Aug. 14.

The chosen candidate will be announced at the end of August.