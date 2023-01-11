Sudbury Wolves owner throws support behind downtown area

While he spent years looking to build a new arena on the Kingsway, Sudbury developer Dario Zulich now says he will support a new arena in the city’s downtown core.

Zulich, who owns the Sudbury Wolves and Sudbury Five basketball team, is also now a member of the downtown Business Improvement Association, a group that once opposed him.

Zulich and the BIA now agree that new or retrofitted arena should be downtown.

“It’s a really big win for everybody,” said BIA member Jeff MacIntyre.

“A thriving downtown, a downtown that’s working together in concert with all of its different businesses and members means a thriving district that contributes well to the tax base.”

For the last several years, Zulich has backed a new entertainment district on the Kingsway, including a new arena on land he donated to the city for a nominal fee.

But years of legal appeals – including by the BIA -- delayed the project long enough that the recent surge of inflation more than doubled costs to $215 million. At that point, city council withdrew its support.

Zulich said he is now looking at other options and is joining forces with the BIA.

“It’s an event centre first and it could truly change the city and I believe a new event centre downtown as per what council’s indicated they want to do,” he said.

“I will stand behind them and help them as best as I can.”

By joining the BIA, Zulich said he aims to improve the downtown core as a whole.

“It could be charming like any other mid-size city in the country and it just needs a plan that I want to sort of influence and help develop the solutions for,” he said.

“There are a few issues with downtown and I’m hoping so share some of my experience and expertise with it.”

MacIntyre and members of the BIA said development of the arena would help to address some of the other issues and concerns facing the downtown.

“An upgraded arena would provide that and would give the confidence to the development community to build structured parking,” he said.

“On safety and security, downtown feels safe when there’s a lot of people downtown. Sudbury is not unique in any way whatsoever.”

Zulich said he is anxious to work with the new mayor and council as he prefers a new arena downtown, whether it’s in the current location or another.