Sudbury Wolves player gives back to the community

David Goyette of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves is playing a key role in touching base with the Greater Sudbury community with the launch of David’s Warriors for next season.

The idea behind the program is to promote inclusivity and awareness to youth with physical disabilities, and healthy living through sports, the team said in a release Friday

“The community has given me so much already in my short time here and I want to be able to give back,” said Goyette.

“They come and support my teammates and I each and every night, and I am looking forward to launching David's Warriors next fall. Through this program, I hope to provide experiences to these warriors that they might not otherwise receive."

The team said warriors will attend a game next year as guests, receive tickets for their families, and enjoy a special experience at the game.

Warriors will also receive an invitation to two special events during the season to promote healthy active living.

Goyette led both the Wolves and OHL Rookies in scoring with 73 points in 63 games.

The Hawkesbury, Ontario native is a highly rated NHL prospect for this summer’s NHL draft in Montreal.

To nominate a warrior, visit sudburywolves.com and fill out a form.

The team said candidates will then be chosen to participate in the program and contacted prior to the start of the 2022-23 season.