Sudbury Wolves select two from Slovakia in CHL import draft

“The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that they have selected two players from Slovakia in today’s 2022 CHL Import Draft,” the team said in a press release today.

In the first round, 7th overall, the Wolves selected right-defenceman Jakub Chromiak. During the 2021-22 season, Chromiak played for the Slovakia U18 national team as well as for HK Dukla Trencin U20.

“We are really excited with today’s draft,” said Sudbury Wolves general manager Rob Papineau. “We got two players that we were very high on. Obviously, we targeted Jakub with the first pick, and we feel he is one of the best young defenceman in the 2005 age group. We were very happy that he available at number 7 to select him.”

Jakub is regarded as one of the top defencemen in the import draft. He can play in any type of situation and has excellent vision. He is a strong puck moving defenseman who moves well in transition and is very adept in all three zones.

In the second round, 53rd overall, the Wolves selected centre Dalibor Dvorsky of the AIK IF JR of the J20 Nationell in Sweden.

“With Dalibour, he is actually one of the top prospects going into next year’s NHL draft and he is a guy that we highly sought,” added Papineau. “We do understand that he has some options, but we have had a great conversation already to congratulate him. He is a very positive young man, and we look forward to continuing our conversations with him and his advisor.”

Dalibor is a premium talent out of Slovakia who combines a great scoring touch with elite play driving skills. He was only one of only two 2005 born players to represent Slovakia at the most recently cancelled World Junior Championship.

The Sudbury Wolves open their Training Camp on August 29. Season Memberships are on-sale now for the 2022-23 season. Season Memberships are on-sale now at the Sudbury Arena Box Office and online at greatersudbury.ca/tickets. Visit sudburywolves.com for more info.