Sudbury Wolves to show off a new look for Friday game

The OHL’S Sudbury Wolves will be hitting the ice this Friday with a new jersey. The Sudbury Wolves and Desjardins Ontario Credit Union have partnered for its annual Heart and Stroke night which takes place on March 11 as the Wolves will face off against the rival North Bay Battalion. Sudbury Wolves General Manager Rob Papineau said the team is looking forward to working with its partners in supporting a good cause. “These are beautiful jerseys. It brings back some of the old green from the Sudbury Wolves days which fits in nicely with Desjardins and the blue coordinates it together. We’re hoping for a good crowd Friday night.” “We always have great games with North Bay and look forward to the auction for these jerseys. Heart & Stroke affects all of our families, especially here in the north,” said Papineau. The Regional Vice President with Desjardins Ontario Credit Union, Josée Préseault said this annual game is a great way to bring the hockey community together while raising money and awareness for a foundation that has been hit hard due to COVID19. “So many people have had to put events on hold because of Covid, and so regular fundraising activities haven’t been going on for the past few years. So, this is our way to contribute and add to any needs that they may have in fundraising,” said Préseault. This annual Heart and Stroke game night has been taking place for five years and has raised a total of $5,000 which goes toward supporting research. The jerseys will be auctioned off Friday. With bidding to close on March 17. The puck drops at 7:05 p.m. at the Sudbury arena.